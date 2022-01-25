Back in the 1950s and 1960s, with cigarette smoking a widespread habit, many businesses found that matchbooks were a handy form of advertising. Here’s a Pilgrim Laundry matchbook, with the familiar caution – “Close Cover Before Striking Match.”
Editor’s Note: This is the 428th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1887, only 16 years after the city of Huntington was born, a young man named Woo Dell arrived in the young community.
Armed with a letter of credit from a Chicago bank, he rented a small room on the north side of 3rd Avenue between 7th and 8th streets where he opened Huntington’s first commercial hand laundry. As the business prospered, he sent to China for his two brothers, convincing them to join him here. The busy laundry moved across the street where it operated for a number of years.
About 1910, George Eversole opened the city’s first laundry using machinery. His business, the Ideal Laundry, was located on 13th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues.
Over the years, a handful of companies dominated the commercial laundry business in Huntington. One such was the Pilgrim Laundry and Dry Cleaners Co. The Pilgrim firm was established by Cecil L. Elkins in 1937.
Elkins opened a network of locations where customers could drop off and pick up their laundry and dry cleaning. Each site was readily recognizable by a sign displaying the company’s logo, a stern-looking Pilgrim shouldering a rifle. The 1960 Huntington City Directory listed eight Pilgrim locations strategically placed around town. The company also offered door-to-door laundry service.
In 1969, Mingo County businessman Ray L. Hampton purchased Pilgrim Laundry. Changing the company’s name to Pilgrim Fabric Care Services Inc., he undertook several new services, including an extensive selection of draperies, along with Kirsch drapery rods and hardware, pillows and bedspreads. He also began offering carpet cleaning services.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, Pilgrim Fabric Care was dissolved in 1973.
