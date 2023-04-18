Editor’s Note: This is the 492nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Dr. Lincoln M. Polan, a glass technologist credited with 200 patents, was born in 1909 and educated at Huntington High School, Marshall University, New York University and the Ohio State University.
Polan developed processes and advanced technical items in glass manufacturing, optics and infrared technology. In 1934, he established the Zenith Optical Co., which later became Polan Industries. Under his guidance and using his technical expertise, the company would become an important player in the nation’s defense industry, producing gunsights, periscopes and other optical devices.
During World War II, the Army and Navy presented Polan Industries five “E for Excellence” awards. At its peak, the Huntington company employed more than 2,000 workers.
The company continued operating into the 1960s, but its employment of 200 workers was only a fraction of its war-time workforce. In 1969, the company was sold to a California concern, which then resold it to a New York firm. The company closed in 1972.
It reopened in 1985, with Polan coming out of retirement to head it, but filed for bankruptcy in 1987.
