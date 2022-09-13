The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bill Belanger.jpg

Bill Belanger was a reporter and editor for Huntington’s newspapers for more than 50 years

 File Photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 461st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — Estelle M. Belanger (1914-2000) — better known as “Bill” to her friends and readers alike — frequently noted that she had gone into newspaper work at a time when “women were supposed to know their place.”

