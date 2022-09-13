Editor’s Note: This is the 461st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Estelle M. Belanger (1914-2000) — better known as “Bill” to her friends and readers alike — frequently noted that she had gone into newspaper work at a time when “women were supposed to know their place.”
But as a reporter and editor for Huntington’s newspapers for more than 50 years, she refused to be relegated to typical women’s assignments. She proved she could do just about any newspaper job, whether it was editing copy under deadline pressure or writing a first-person account of what it was like to climb into a jet fighter and fly with the Navy’s Blue Angels, which she did in 1963.
A Huntington native and graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree at Marshall College (now University) in 1935 and a master’s degree at Marshall in 1971. First hired as assistant Sunday editor in 1942, she held a series of posts over the years. She retired as fine arts editor for The Herald-Dispatch in 1977 but continued to write columns and features until shortly before her death at age 85.
In an interview on her retirement, Belanger said she never wanted to be anything other than a newspaperwoman.
“I wanted to chase fire wagons right from the start,” she said. “And during the years between the time I graduated from Marshall and the time I got a job on the Sunday paper, I’d lay awake at night because I wanted to write.”
The coming of World War II sent lots of male reporters and editors off to war and, like it or not, the newspaper had to hire women. That was her big chance — one she made the most of.
Many people thought she adopted “Bill Belanger” as her byline to disguise the fact she was a woman. Instead, it was nickname her parents gave her because they had wanted a boy.
