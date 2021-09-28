Editor’s Note: This is the 411th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — The late William (Bill) Shriner is remembered as a teacher, coach, school counselor, job coordinator, the first director of the Boys’ Club of Huntington and a long-time provider of Christmas cheer.
Shriner’s philosophy was evident in a printed card he often would often carry. It read: “A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in or the kind of car I drove, but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”
He was the executive director of the Boys Club of Huntington when it was formed in 1958, the first such club established in West Virginia.
Named to the Huntington Wall of Fame, he was a teacher at Guyandotte Elementary and Oley Elementary and Junior High, a school counselor at Oley and Huntington East, a coach and a job placement coordinator until 1986 when he retired.
Retirement didn’t mean losing contact with youngsters for Shriner, as he began welcoming the public to his elaborately decorated Southside home each year during the Christmas season.
Dubbed a “Christmas Wonderland” by students who visited from nearby Miller Elementary, his annual holiday open houses drew thousands of visitors, not just locally but from dozens of states and even a few foreign countries.
Shriner died Sept. 17, 2001, at his home. He was 79 years old.
