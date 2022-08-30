The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bill Stewart.jpg
Buy Now

ABC-TV news correspondent Bill Stewart, a Huntington native and former WSAZ-TV news anchor, was shot and killed by a Nicaraguan soldier on June 20, 1979.{/p}

 File photo / The Herald Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 459th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

On June 20, 1979, Huntington native Bill Stewart, a news correspondent with ABC-TV, was shot and killed by a Nicaraguan soldier.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you