Editor’s Note: This is the 459th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
On June 20, 1979, Huntington native Bill Stewart, a news correspondent with ABC-TV, was shot and killed by a Nicaraguan soldier.
Stewart, a news correspondent with ABC-TV, had been covering the fighting between the Somoza government and Sandinista rebel forces.
He and the members of his television crew were traveling in a press van in the slums of the capital city of Managua when they were stopped at a roadblock run by the Nicaraguan National Guard. Ordered out of the van, he was forced to lie down in the street and then was fatally shot in the head. His interpreter was also shot and killed.
The ABC crew caught it all on video tape and quickly smuggled the tape out of the country. It was shown repeatedly on network television and sparked international rage against the Somoza regime. President Jimmy Carter labeled the killing “an act of barbarism that all civilized people condemn.”
Somoza quickly fled Nicaragua for Miami, and his regime was overthrown on July 19, 1979, less than a month after Stewart’s murder.
Bill Stewart graduated in 1959 from Huntington’s Vinson High School, where he was student body president. He went to Ohio State University and during the summers worked at various Tri-State radio stations. After college, he made his television debut on WSAZ-TV in Huntington, where he anchored the 11 p.m. news from 1964 to 1966. Leaving Huntington, he worked at TV stations in Philadelphia and Minneapolis before joining ABC in 1976.
The late Bos Johnson was the news director at WSAZ when Stewart anchored newscasts there. The two men went on to be good friends.
“This is one of those cases where we lose the brightest and best,” Johnson said following Stewart’s slaying. “Bill was a thoughtful, concerned and caring journalist. He cared about people and their problems, and he knew how to dig out a story.”
