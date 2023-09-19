The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charles H. Moffat.jpg
Buy Now

Dr. Charles H. Moffat once estimated he had taught some 16,000 students in a career of over 50 years.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s note: This is the 514th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington people and places.

As a boy, Charles Hill Moffat (1912-2001) dreamed of becoming a lawyer. But money was tight in the Great Depression, so he opted for a career with a steady paycheck — teaching. And what a teacher he was. For decades, he brought history alive for thousands of students.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you