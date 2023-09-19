Editor’s note: This is the 514th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington people and places.
As a boy, Charles Hill Moffat (1912-2001) dreamed of becoming a lawyer. But money was tight in the Great Depression, so he opted for a career with a steady paycheck — teaching. And what a teacher he was. For decades, he brought history alive for thousands of students.
Born in Mississippi, Moffat was stricken with polio just short of his 16th birthday. Remedies were sought without success. A leg brace and a cane, however, provided him with mobility, and he never allowed polio to interfere with a positive and enthusiastic approach to life.
Upon graduating from the University of Mississippi, he moved to Gordo, Alabama, taught at the local high school, and earned an MA from the University of Alabama. In 1942 he moved to Anderson, South Carolina, to teach at the Anderson Boys’ School. He took doctoral classes at the University of North Carolina before receiving a teaching fellowship at Vanderbilt University.
He received his PhD in 1946 from Vanderbilt, and that same year took a job at Marshall College. He taught at Marshall (now University) until 1977, when a mandatory retirement policy forced him to quit full-time teaching at age 65. Reluctant to leave the classroom, he continued to teach part-time at Marshall and at the Ironton and Portsmouth branches of Ohio University. He once estimated he had taught some 16,000 students in a career of over 50 years.
Moffat never lost his Southern drawl, a fact that added a dramatic ring of authenticity when he lectured on his two favorite subjects, the Civil War and the history of the South. As one former student recalled, “When Dr. Moffat described the Battle of Gettysburg, you could smell the gunpowder.”
A talented author, he wrote a number of books including a history of Marshall, a biography of Congressman Ken Hechler, a history of the Cabell County Medical Society and a memoir.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.