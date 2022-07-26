Editor’s Note: This is the 554th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Her full name was Dorothy Jeanne Schroeder, but her family and friends, as well as countless television viewers, simply called her “DJ.”
Born in 1923, she was the daughter of J. Bert Schroeder, who became Cabell County sheriff, and Stella Pancake Schroeder, a member of the family that founded the Pancake Realty Co.
Her family sent her to Arlington Hall School for Girls, a Virginia finishing school, but her studies there were interrupted when World War II prompted the school to close. She returned to Huntington, enrolling at Huntington High School and later Marshall University.
In future years, she recalled working as Mamie Eisenhower’s fan mail secretary when General Eisenhower was successfully campaigning for president. She then moved to Hollywood, where she worked in the public relations department at 20th Century Fox.
Returning to Huntington, she took a job at Radio Station WSAZ. In 1949, when WSAZ Television went on the air, she began appearing on some of its live local programs.
Then she became WSAZ’s more-or-less permanent “weather girl,” as female forecasters were then known. She had no meteorological training, of course. The station had hired a meteorologist to research the forecasts. Before each program he would sit down and explain what she was supposed to say as she stood in front of the weather map.
She was always smartly dressed and her hair perfectly coiffed. Never mind that she sometimes got her weather “highs” and “lows” confused. The viewing public loved her, and she soon became a local celebrity. Long after she aired her last weather forecast, she was thrilled to be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame. “DJ” died at the Woodlands Retirement Community in 2013. She was 90 years old.
