Editor’s Note: This is the 447th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s gridiron teams have long been known as the “Thundering Herd.”
Ever wonder where that popular Marshall nickname came from? Long-time Herald-Dispatch sports editor Charles V. “Duke” Ridgley is credited with coining it way back in the 1920s.
He first referred to the Marshall football team as the “Thundering Herd” after it defeated Glenville State Teachers College, 26-0, in the opening game of the 1925 season. That was the same year that “The Thundering Herd,” based on a western novel by Zane Gray, was showing in the nation’s movie theaters.
Ridgley has also been said to be the first to call the old Huntington High School football team the “Pony Express,” although the when and why of that have been lost in the mists of history.
Born in Milton, Ridgley was hired at the Herald-Dispatch in 1919 and shortly thereafter began writing “Diamond Dust,” his sports column that was a fixture in the newspaper for nearly 40 years, until he retired in 1959. After suffering a series of strokes, he died in 1962.
Ridgley had no formal training in journalism; He helped his father operate the Majestic bowling alley in the 800 block of 4th Avenue. He would regularly pencil out accounts of each night’s games at the alley and deliver them to the Herald-Dispatch. Impressed by the young writer’s catchy phrasing, Managing Editor Herman Gieske hired him as a sportswriter.
Even as a young man. Ridgley was a sharp dresser, given to brightly patterned suits and sport coats, with loud neckties. Before turning to journalism, he was a skilled shortstop on a series of early baseball teams in the old Mountain State League. Noting his snappy attire, some of his teammates soon started calling him “Duke.” The nickname stuck.
