Editor’s Note: This is the 495th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
George S. Wallace (1871-1963) rose from being a railroad messenger boy to being known throughout West Virginia as an attorney, soldier, civic figure and historian.
Born in Virginia and educated in the Richmond public schools, he was 13 years old when he became a messenger for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway. Within a short time, he became a C&O telegrapher and then a train dispatcher. He studied law at West Virginia University, graduating in 1897, after which he began the practice of law in Huntington.
As a member of the West Virginia National Guard, he served in two wars, the Spanish-American and World War I, retiring from military service with the rank of Lt. Colonel. In 1917, when Congress enacted the draft, he was appointed by Gov. John J. Cornwell to set up West Virginia’s Selective Service System. In doing so, he successfully registered more than 125,000 men.
Wallace is looked on as the father of Huntington’s sprawling park system. He helped create the city-county Park Board and served as its president for three decades.
A Democrat, he was active in city and county politics, serving at various times as a city attorney, prosecuting attorney and special circuit judge. In 1912, he was a delegate to his party’s national convention, which nominated Woodrow Wilson for president.
He was president of the Union Bank and Trust Co. until the Great Depression forced it to close in 1931.
Wallace had a lifelong passion for history and genealogy and wrote a number of books and pamphlets. His “Cabell County Annals and Families” (published in 1935) and “Huntington Through Seventy-Five Years” (1947) are essential reading for anyone interested in local history.
