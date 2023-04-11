The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gatski.jpg

Frank “Gunner” Gatski was one of the greatest players ever to wear a Marshall football uniform.

 Photo courtesy the Cleveland Browns

Editor’s Note: This is the 491st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes

People typically refer to the Ohio River Bridge at 31st Street as the East Huntington Bridge, but it has a seldom-used official name — the Frank Gatski Memorial Bridge, named to honor one of the greatest players ever to wear a Marshall football uniform.

