Editor’s Note: This is the 491st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes
People typically refer to the Ohio River Bridge at 31st Street as the East Huntington Bridge, but it has a seldom-used official name — the Frank Gatski Memorial Bridge, named to honor one of the greatest players ever to wear a Marshall football uniform.
Gatski was born in 1921 in Farmington, West Virginia, where his father and grandfather were coal miners. He played for three seasons on his high school football team, which played its games on a cow pasture with no scoreboard, bleachers or game clock. He worked in a coal mine during the summers and went to work in the mine full-time during his senior year in 1939.
In 1940, legendary Marshall coach Cam Henderson gave Gatski a tryout and, impressed by what he saw, awarded the young player a football scholarship. He started 17 games beginning in 1941, when Marshall posted a 7–1 record. The team faltered the following year, losing 7 games as many of its best players had gone to serve in the military.
Gatski, whose hard-hitting football style had earned him the nickname of “Gunner,” joined the Army Reserve and in 1943 was called to active duty, serving in the European theater. When he returned home from the military in 1945 he still wanted to play football. But Marshall had cancelled its football program and had yet to revive it. So he enrolled at Auburn University in Alabama, where he played part of the season on the school’s football team.
But it was in the pros that Gatski really emerged as a grid star.
Graduating from Auburn, he joined the Cleveland Browns. He went on to play 10 years for the Cleveland Browns (1946–56) and one year with the Detroit Lions (1957). All in all, he played in 10 championship games, eight of them on the winning side. He retired from football in 1957 after starting 132 consecutive games.
Long after his playing days were over, Gatski was elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
He was on hand at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Oct. 15, 2005, when Marshall retired his uniform number. Only weeks later, on Nov. 22, he died of heart failure. The following year, the East Huntington Bridge was named for him.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.