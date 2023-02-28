Editor’s Note: This is the 485th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
The 14th governor of West Virginia, Henry Drury Hatfield (1875-1962), was born on Mate Creek, near Matewan, W.Va.
A nephew of Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield of the famed Hatfield-McCoy feud, he earned a medical degree at the University of Louisville and returned to West Virginia as a coal-camp doctor, working for the Pocahontas Coal Company in McDowell County.
A Republican, he was elected to the McDowell County Court in 1906 and to the West Virginia Senate two years later. In 1912, Hatfield was elected governor, the state’s youngest to that date. (The accompanying photo of Hatfield is taken from a postcard distributed during his campaign for governor.)
When Hatfield became governor, the state was embroiled in a prolonged and violent strike in the coalfields, Martial law had been declared, and many miners had been tried and sentenced by military tribunals. On the day after his inauguration, Hatfield traveled to the strike region to treat wounded miners and colorful union leader Mary Harris Jones, known as “Mother” Jones. He granted a general pardon to her and the striking miners and brokered an uneasy truce between the miners and the coal operators.
As governor, Hatfield was able to secure passage of a number of important measures, including establishment of the nation’s first workers’ compensation program. Its passage brought him a flurry of telegrams and letters from other governors wanting a copy of the law. Today, every state has a workers’ comp program.
After his term as governor, Hatfield served as an army doctor during World War I, and then practiced medicine in Huntington for the next 40 years, interrupted by one term (1928-1934) in the U.S. Senate. During his time in the Senate, he was successful in securing a veterans hospital for Huntington.
