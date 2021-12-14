Dugan’s newspaper cartoons championed construction of a number of important projects, including the city’s floodwall, Tri-State Airport and Cabell Huntington Hospital. He frequently cartooned about his own pet project, an underpass at the railroad tracks at 23rd Street, but it was never built.
Courtesy of Special Collections Marshall University
Editor’s Note: This is the 421st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — The face of the artist may not be familiar, but many long-time Huntington newspaper readers will recognize his cartoon creation. The cartoons of Irvin Dugan (1892-1982) enlivened the pages of Huntington’s papers for 30 years, from the late 1920s through the 1950s.
Virtually all of Dugan’s editorial-page cartoons featured his alter ego, a little old man named Adam Goodfellow, easily recognizable by his flowing mustache, glasses, corncob pipe and hat. Dugan said he named his creation Adam because, like Adam in Shakespeare’s “As You like It,” Adam Goodfellow was “short of stature and long on wisdom.”
Dugan created Adam in World War II to promote the sale of war bonds. In his first appearance, he was shown with a dinner pail under his arm and a newly purchased war bond in his hand. The caption read, ‘‘Here’s mine. Where’s yours?’’ The U.S. Treasury Department distributed the cartoon nationwide.
Many famous individuals, including coal mine labor leader John L. Lewis, Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman, wrote Dugan asking for originals of his cartoons. In 1974, Dugan donated a collection of such letters and 500 Adam originals to the Marshall University Library.
