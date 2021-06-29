The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jane Hobson Shepherd.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall music professor and artist-in-residence Jane Hobson Shepherd was a nationally recognized mezzo-soprano who sang more than 350 concert dates in 44 of the 50 states and a number of cities in Canada.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 398th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — Jane Shepherd (1918-1984) was born Flora Jane Boedeker at Murray, Nebraska.

At age 7, she began the piano training which was to carry her through an associate degree at William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri; a Diplome d’Execution in Piano from the American Conservatory in Fontainebleau, France; and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Encouraged to begin voice training, she completed four years at the Juilliard School of Music in New York, culminating with a concert at Town Hall in New York in 1946. With her career as a mezzo-soprano launched, she took the stage name of Jane Hobson, her grandmother’s name, and toured extensively, performing with most of the nation’s major orchestras.

She sang with the New York Philharmonic, with Leopold Stokowski conducting at Carnegie Hall, the NBC Symphony with Arturo Toscanini and the Cleveland Orchestra under the baton of George Szell.

After her marriage to interior designer Robert Shepherd in 1950, she made her home in Huntington, where she shared her musical gift with her adopted city. She taught privately, hosted a local classical music radio show and in 1958 joined the faculty of Marshall College (now University), where she coached many voice students until her retirement as professor of music and artist-in-residence in 1983.

She was one of the founders of the Huntington Chamber Orchestra and assisted the late Mrs. Walker Long in organizing and presenting Huntington auditions for the Metropolitan Opera.

On her retirement from Marshall she said she was retiring from teaching but would never retire from singing.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you