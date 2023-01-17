The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University has honored the generosity of the late Joan Edwards by naming its football stadium, medical school and performing arts center in her honor.

Editor’s Note: This is the 479th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — Joan Edwards (1918-2006) was born Joan Cavill in London, England, and at the age of 4 moved with her family to New Orleans. From an early age, she could be heard singing around the house. By the time she was 11 years old, she had caught the ear of a manager at WWL Radio, who asked her to sing on his show. As a teenager, she traveled the country, singing with Clyde McCoy and his band.

