Editor’s Note: This is the 479th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Joan Edwards (1918-2006) was born Joan Cavill in London, England, and at the age of 4 moved with her family to New Orleans. From an early age, she could be heard singing around the house. By the time she was 11 years old, she had caught the ear of a manager at WWL Radio, who asked her to sing on his show. As a teenager, she traveled the country, singing with Clyde McCoy and his band.
Eventually, fate found her in Pittsburgh singing at the William Penn Hotel. In the audience one evening was a young man from Huntington, who was working at a division of his father’s company — the National Mattress Co. (Namaco). He asked to meet the singer backstage. His name was Jimmy Edwards.
The two soon were married at a small ceremony in Pittsburgh. Joan inherited three children from her husband’s first marriage. They lived in Pittsburgh for a short time before Jimmy’s father summoned the newlyweds to return to Huntington.
Jimmy Edwards had always loved horses. Over the years, that love became a virtual obsession. He progressed from buying racehorses to buying race courses. At one point, he owned 250 horses and four race tracks. He died in 1991 at age 81.
Shortly after his death, his wife of 54 years called a news conference and announced that as part of his will, she was presenting $1million to the Marshall University School of Medicine, $1 million to the Huntington Museum of Art, $2 million to the Episcopal Church and $16 million to Cabell Huntington Hospital for construction of an adult cancer center.
And that was just the start. Joan Edwards not only carried out the generous bequests spelled out in her husband’s will, she ultimately donated millions more of her own money to Marshall and other recipients.
“Jimmy had family here and he wanted to leave something behind,” she explained. “I want to continue what he started.” Ultimately, their contributions totaled more than $65 million. Marshall has honored her generosity by naming its football stadium, medical school and performing arts center in her honor.
Joan Edwards spent the last few days of her remarkable life receiving treatment and care in the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center she helped create at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
