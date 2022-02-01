Editor’s Note: This is the 429th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Wayne County political patriarch Milton J. Ferguson, who died in 1995 at age 92, was a skilled trial attorney, a powerful politician, a knowledgeable historian and, as his family and friends would gladly attest, a heckuva storyteller.
Born into a family whose history was rich in politics and the law, he became the elder statesman of the Ferguson clan. After attending Marshall College and Morris Harvey University, he followed family tradition by graduating from the West Virginia University College of Law and embarked on a 45-year legal career.
Over the years, he tried more than 100 murder cases. “Luckily, none of my clients was hanged,” he joked.
After an unsuccessful bid to become West Virginia governor in 1956, Ferguson was nominated to be a U.S. Attorney by his longtime friend U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va. President Lyndon Johnson then appointed him to the position.
In 1968, as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, he prosecuted former Gov. W.W. Barron and several members of his administration on bribery and corruption charges. Barron was acquitted but in 1971 pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him in connection with a bribe paid to the foreman of the jury that had acquitted him. Barron then spent nearly four years in prison.
At various times in his long career, Ferguson served as state tax commissioner, mayor of Wayne, a delegate in the West Virginia Legislature and Wayne County prosecuting attorney. He served for 32 years on the Tri-State Airport Authority, which named its Milton J. Ferguson Field in his honor.
