The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WPage Pitt.jpg

W. Page Pitt taught journalism at Marshall University for 45 years.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

Editor’s Note: This is the 393rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — In 1926, when William Page Pitt arrived in Huntington to join the faculty of what was then Marshall College, he found one journalism class with five students.

In his 45-year career at Marshall, he built the school’s journalism program into one with dozens of classes, hundreds of students and a reputation for excellence. Today, Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications is named in his honor.

Born in New York City in 1900, Pitt moved with his family to Shinnston, W.Va., when he was 12. As a teenager, he worked summers in his father’s small coal mine. He graduated from Ohio’s Muskingum College in Ohio in 1925. Already a talented writer, he had worked his way through college by freelancing for newspapers in Columbus, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Before coming to Marshall, he taught for a year at Glendale College, also in Ohio. Later he earned a master’s degree at Columbia University in New York.

After the age of 5, Pitt was sightless in one eye and had only 3% vision in the other. Nonetheless, he refused to let himself be handicapped by his vision problem. He was a prolific writer whose byline frequently appeared in national magazines and newspapers. He also was an expert bridge player and shot a mean game of pool.

A legendary figure on the Marshall campus, Pitt often was referred to as “The Grand Old Man of Journalism,” a title the West Virginia Legislature made official in a proclamation issued when he retired in 1971. After retiring, he moved to Stuart, Florida, where he died in 1980.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you