Editor’s Note: This is the 393rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1926, when William Page Pitt arrived in Huntington to join the faculty of what was then Marshall College, he found one journalism class with five students.
In his 45-year career at Marshall, he built the school’s journalism program into one with dozens of classes, hundreds of students and a reputation for excellence. Today, Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications is named in his honor.
Born in New York City in 1900, Pitt moved with his family to Shinnston, W.Va., when he was 12. As a teenager, he worked summers in his father’s small coal mine. He graduated from Ohio’s Muskingum College in Ohio in 1925. Already a talented writer, he had worked his way through college by freelancing for newspapers in Columbus, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
Before coming to Marshall, he taught for a year at Glendale College, also in Ohio. Later he earned a master’s degree at Columbia University in New York.
After the age of 5, Pitt was sightless in one eye and had only 3% vision in the other. Nonetheless, he refused to let himself be handicapped by his vision problem. He was a prolific writer whose byline frequently appeared in national magazines and newspapers. He also was an expert bridge player and shot a mean game of pool.
A legendary figure on the Marshall campus, Pitt often was referred to as “The Grand Old Man of Journalism,” a title the West Virginia Legislature made official in a proclamation issued when he retired in 1971. After retiring, he moved to Stuart, Florida, where he died in 1980.