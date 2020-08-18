Editor’s Note: This is the 353rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
For 25 years or so, the Riverside Club was a popular summertime fun spot for people of all ages.
In September of 1953, Huntington businessman H.H. Rogers and four associates announced plans to build a $200,000 swimming pool and recreation development near Chesapeake, Ohio.
The Riverside Club, they said, would be built on a 10-acre tract between the Ohio River and U.S. Route 52, half a mile west of Chesapeake. Rogers identified the site as the former Brown farm, which he had owned for some time.
The 105-by-200-foot pool, he said, would be open only to club members and their guests, with an initiation fee and annual dues.
Over the years, the Riverside Club would become a busy place, offering a wide range of pool activities, ranging from swimming lessons for youngsters 6 years old and under to professional instruction in diving and water ballet. Tennis, roller skating and badminton were also popular activities.
Brown’s partners in opening the club were L.H. Drullinger of Narrows, Virginia, P.E. Bettendorf and O.P. Stark of Columbus, Ohio, and A.F. Fackler of Indianapolis, Indiana.
In February of 1961, the club’s original owners sold it to the owners of the Glenbrier Club — Charles, Roy and William Price, sons of Huntington contractor James Price. The new owners said consolidating the ownership of their Glenbrier Club, located on State Route 2 just east of Huntington, and the Riverside Club would “make Huntington a hub of recreation in the Tri-State.” Later, they purchased 21 acres of land adjacent to the Riverside Club and used it to construct a nine-hole golf course.
The Riverside Club closed in the late 1970s.