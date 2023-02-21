The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ross Concretre in 1939.jpeg
Buy Now

Pictured here in 1939, Ross Concrete & Mortar Inc. was located at the foot of 20th Street on the Ohio River.

 File Photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 484th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — For more than 30 years, Ross Concrete & Mortar Inc., located at the foot of 20th Street on the Ohio River, built much of Huntington’s infrastructure.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you