Owner Milford Schneiderman opened Saver-X, “a totally discount pharmacy,” at 1216 16th St., in 1971.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 368th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — Saver-X, described by owner Milford Schneiderman as “a totally discount pharmacy,” opened at 1216 16th St., in 1971.

Schneiderman said that although some pharmacies offered discounts on prescriptions to senior citizens, there had never been a totally discount drug store in Huntington.

He said his pharmacy was able to offer its low prices because it offered “no delivery service, no charge accounts and no superfluous luxuries.”

Schneiderman, who graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1958, was the manager at another Huntington pharmacy for nearly eight years before deciding at age 35 to open his own store.

After operating Saver-X for 29 years, Schneiderman closed it in 2000.

“West Virginia and the Tri-State have been wonderful to us,” he said. “It’s been a privilege to be a pharmacist in this area.”

Schneiderman said he had decided to sell his store and retire in order to spend more time with his family.

“I hated to sell it,” he said. “I had the most wonderful staff, loyal and excellent. I’ve had wonderful relationships with the professional community in Huntington. I want to thank the wonderful customers. I’ve had a good relationship with professional staff in the health-care field.”

The CVS Pharmacy at 800 20th St. took over Saver-X’s prescription files. The building that had housed the pharmacy is now home to the Fuji Express Restaurant.

