Smith Transfer Corp. operated freight terminals in a long list of communities, including this Huntington area terminal in Kenova, where in 1968 the company spent $100,000 to extend its loading docks and construct a new truck check-out building.

Editor’s Note: This is the 460th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

Founded in 1930 in Staunton, Virginia, Smith’s Transfer Corp. grew to become the nation’s eighth-largest trucking company. For decades you could see their signature “ST” logo on their silver trailers traveling throughout the East Coast, Southeast and Midwest.

