Editor’s Note: This is the 460th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Founded in 1930 in Staunton, Virginia, Smith’s Transfer Corp. grew to become the nation’s eighth-largest trucking company. For decades you could see their signature “ST” logo on their silver trailers traveling throughout the East Coast, Southeast and Midwest.
The company operated freight terminals in a long list of communities, including a Huntington area terminal in Kenova, where in 1968 it spent $100,000 to extend its loading docks and construct a new truck check-out building.
Smith’s carved its niche in the highly competitive trucking industry by specializing in less-than-carload shipments, a small but profitable line of business that many truck lines ignored. The company also grew by acquiring a number of smaller truck lines. When it took over Charleston-based Bell Lines, Smith’s was able to extend its service to Northern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and Michigan while substantially increasing its service in West Virginia.
Ultimately, Smith’s Transfer became a seller, rather than a buyer. In 1979, ARA Services Inc. of Philadelphia acquired Smith’s in an exchange of stock worth $84 million. A conglomerate with annual sales of more than $2 billion, ARA then operated a major food service business, was a distributor of books and magazines and ran nursing homes, uniform rental services and school bus systems.
The largest stockholder in Smith’s was R.R. (Jake) Smith, whose brothers founded the company by hauling cattle to market for farmers in the Shenandoah Valley. He and his wife, Doris, founded the R.R. Smith Center for History and Art in Staunton.
