Editor’s Note: This is the 404th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — When the corporate office of Southern States Cooperative recommended that the farm co-op’s Huntington store be closed, local farmers, gardeners, animal lovers and public officials voiced their support for keeping the store open.
At a meeting Aug. 15, 2013, members of the local co-op voted 86 to 42 to keep the store at 1329 7th Ave. open for business. Some Southern States stores are corporate-owned but others, like that in Huntington, are owned by local cooperatives. This meant the store could not be closed without the cooperative’s approval.
The vote on keeping the store open came even though Southern States Regional Manager Terry Sweat told the meeting the store was in the red and in fact had lost money in nine of the past 10 years.
After the meeting, Sweat warned that only a tremendous outpouring of community support could keep the store open permanently. Many of those at the meeting vowed that support would be forthcoming but a year later the support didn’t prove strong enough to stave off the store’s closure.
After a four-hour meeting Aug. 26, 2014, the board voted to close the store, a fixture in downtown Huntington for more than 60 years.
The store opened in the early 1940s at 740 3rd Ave. and moved to its 7th Avenue location in 1949. Customers who showed up at the store the morning after the Aug. 26 meeting found a blue tarp covering the front doors and a sign reading “Closed. Out of business.”
Norm Davis, a Fort Gay cattle farmer who chaired the co-op’s local board, described the decision to close the store as inevitable.
“It wasn’t a decision we wanted to make, but the economics weren’t there,” Davis said. “The things we did to keep it open just weren’t enough to make it a viable business.”
Today, the co-op’s former 7th Avenue building remains vacant.
