HUNTINGTON — In the 1950s, before Holiday Inn and other big chains came to dominate roadside lodging, many travelers were welcomed by “mom and pop” operations such as the Stone Lodge Motel.
Located at 5600 U.S. 60 East, about seven miles from downtown Huntington, the Stone Lodge was opened in 1949 by Paul M. Taylor and his wife, Dilla.
A message, printed on the back of an undated souvenir postcard of the motel, boasted of its amenities: “30 modern units … Rooms air-conditioned, ceramic tile baths, tub and shower, foam rubber mattresses. Free radios. Some TV.”
“Free radios. Some TV”? It was a different era.
In 1955, Taylor filled out a biographical form for The Herald-Dispatch where he wrote that he and his wife were “Proud possessors of membership in the Quality Courts United motel organization.”
By 1961, the Stone Lodge had been expanded to 72 rooms, and had added a restaurant and swimming pool. That year saw the Taylors sell their motel to a New York investment concern which four years later re-sold it to a group of local businessmen. The group included Jack Booten, who owned and operated the nearby Gateway Inn.
In the 1970s, the Mill Run club at the Stone Lodge was a popular nightspot. In 1998, Ming’s Restaurant moved to the Stone Lodge from its long-time home at the former Hotel Frederick in downtown Huntington. The popular eatery closed in 2009.
In 2010, the Stone Lodge – which by then had expanded to 120 rooms and 17 cottages – was purchased by the Prestera Center for Mental Health. The purchase enabled Prestera to consolidate many of its programs into a campus-like setting.