The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Stroehmann2.jpg

In 1916, Fred G. Stroehmann expanded his Wheeling bakery business by building a large baking plant in Huntington.

 Courtesy of James E. Casto

Editor’s Note: This is the 443rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — If the conversation turns to Huntington bakeries, many people will mention Mootz Bakery, which went out of business in the mid-1960s, and Heiner’s (founded in 1905, it’s still baking bread every day).

But surely Stroehmann’s Vienna Bakery is mostly forgotten.

Fred G. Stroehmann opened his first small bakery in Wheeling in 1892 and in 1911 built a large four-story baking plant. In his “History of West Virginia, Old and New,” author I.M. Callahan described Stroehmann’s new bakery as being “equipped with every facility known to the baking art.”

Stroehmann was expansion minded and so in 1916 built a large baking plant in Huntington on the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and 5th Street.

When the United States entered World War I, Stroehmann began supplying bread to the U.S. Army’s training camps. To meet the increased demand, he opened a third bakery in Ashland.

In 1922, Stroehmann sold his three bakeries to the Continental Baking Co. However, his two sons didn’t want to see the family’s bread disappear and so bought a bakery in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, renaming it Stroehmann Brothers Bakery. Today, the Stroehmann brand is owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA (the same big company that now owns Heiner’s in Huntington).

Continental Baking operated the former Stroehmann Bakery in Huntington for a number of years. It was last listed in the Huntington City Directory for 1941.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you