Editor’s Note: This is the 443rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — If the conversation turns to Huntington bakeries, many people will mention Mootz Bakery, which went out of business in the mid-1960s, and Heiner’s (founded in 1905, it’s still baking bread every day).
But surely Stroehmann’s Vienna Bakery is mostly forgotten.
Fred G. Stroehmann opened his first small bakery in Wheeling in 1892 and in 1911 built a large four-story baking plant. In his “History of West Virginia, Old and New,” author I.M. Callahan described Stroehmann’s new bakery as being “equipped with every facility known to the baking art.”
Stroehmann was expansion minded and so in 1916 built a large baking plant in Huntington on the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and 5th Street.
When the United States entered World War I, Stroehmann began supplying bread to the U.S. Army’s training camps. To meet the increased demand, he opened a third bakery in Ashland.
In 1922, Stroehmann sold his three bakeries to the Continental Baking Co. However, his two sons didn’t want to see the family’s bread disappear and so bought a bakery in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, renaming it Stroehmann Brothers Bakery. Today, the Stroehmann brand is owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA (the same big company that now owns Heiner’s in Huntington).
Continental Baking operated the former Stroehmann Bakery in Huntington for a number of years. It was last listed in the Huntington City Directory for 1941.
