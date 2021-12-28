Huntington’s Tas-Tee Pretzel and Potato Chip Co. retailed chips in bags designed to sell for 5, 10, 49 and 69 cents each. Bulk customers could purchase metal buckets holding three and a half pounds of chips.
Editor’s note: This is the 424th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Believe it or not, downtown Huntington once was home to a busy potato chip plant. In the 1940s and ’50s, the Tas-Tee Pretzel and Potato Chip Co. at 309 3rd Ave. produced untold thousands of the chips.
Owner Jerry A. Kitchen began business in the late 1930s as a sales agent for a variety of food items. In 1945, he started making his own potato chips.
In a 1956 interview with the Huntington Advertiser, Kitchen said that each year saw the two dozen employees at his highly automated plant turn out about a half million dollars worth of crisply cooked, neatly browned and attractively packaged chips. A fleet of nine trucks delivered the chips to customers throughout the Tri-State.
As Kitchen explained, the plant’s chip-making process saw tons of raw potatoes dumped into a bin, from which they moved on a bucket chain to the cleaner and peeler. The cleaned potatoes then went through a disc slicer that produced chips about the thickness of a dime. After the slicing, the chips were plunged into a deep fryer.
“It takes only three minutes from the raw potato in the bin to the market-ready chip in the bag,” Kitchen said.
Meanwhile, Herman W. Lay was able to build his Nashville-based potato chip company into a national brand. In his “Crunch! A History of the Great American Potato Chip,” author Dirk Burhans writes that one way Lay did that was by buying a number of small chip companies and shutting them down, centralizing production in a network of new modern plants. Burhans lists Huntington’s chip making company as one of the many that Lay bought and closed.
The Tas-Tee Pretzel and Potato Chip Co. was last listed in the Huntington City Directory’s 1957-58 edition.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.