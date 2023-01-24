Editor’s Note: This is the 480th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, better known as A&P, was an American chain of grocery stores that operated from 1859 to 2015. From 1915 through 1975, A&P was considered such an American icon that, according to The Wall Street Journal, it “was as well-known as McDonald’s or Google is today.”
The chain was founded in 1859 by George Gilman who opened a small group of retail tea and coffee stores in New York City, and then expanded to a national mail order business.
The firm grew to 70 stores by 1878. By 1900, it operated almost 200 stores. A&P grew dramatically by introducing the economy store concept in 1912, growing to 1,600 stores by 1915. In 1930, A&P, by then the world’s largest retailer, reached $2.9 billion in sales ($47 billion today) with 16,000 stores. In 1936, the chain adopted the self-service supermarket concept. After decades of financial turmoil, a bankrupt A&P went out of business in 2015.
In the 1930s, an A&P store was located in downtown Huntington on the south side of the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue. In 1937, the 3rd Avenue A&P was one of the many downtown Huntington buildings damaged by that year’s devastating Ohio River flood.
By the 1940s, the 3rd Avenue A&P was gone, having been replaced by a Kroger store.
In the early 1970s, the former A&P was one of the several buildings demolished to make way for the construction of Harold Frankel’s downtown Holiday Inn, which survives today as a DoubleTree by Hilton.
