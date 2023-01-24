The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A&P on 3rd Avenue.jpg

In 1937, the 3rd Avenue A&P was one of the many downtown Huntington buildings damaged by that year’s devastating Ohio River flood.

 Courtesy the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Editor’s Note: This is the 480th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, better known as A&P, was an American chain of grocery stores that operated from 1859 to 2015. From 1915 through 1975, A&P was considered such an American icon that, according to The Wall Street Journal, it “was as well-known as McDonald’s or Google is today.”

