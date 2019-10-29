Herald-Dispatch file photo In 1900, Col. J.H. Long moved the Advertiser’s home to the 900 block of 4th Avenue, where the Keith-Albee Theatre now stands. This photo, taken about 1920, shows the front of the Advertiser’s building, next to the old Florentine Hotel. Four years later, Long moved his newspaper again – to a new building at 946 5th Ave.