Editor’s Note: This is the 449th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Merchant John Morgan Beale (1865-1944) built a handsome Victorian house at 102 Main St. in Guyandotte. By the time this photo was taken in the 1970s, the house’s stately wraparound front porch had been removed.
Beale had a dry goods store on the corner of Bridge and Main streets in Guyandotte and was one of the businessmen who organized Huntington’s Sehon, Blake & Co., a wholesale grocery firm that operated in a storeroom on the south side of 3rd Avenue just east of the Davis Opera House.
Beale was a member of the Guyandotte Town Council. He and his wife were active members of the Guyandotte Methodist Episcopal Church — South.
In 1909, Guyandotte was given an opportunity to become part of the City of Huntington, but her residents indignantly rejected the opportunity. As if to emphasize that refusal, the following year saw the town stage a mammoth Centennial Celebration marking the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1810.
Beale was the president of the organization that planned and carried out the celebration, which included a parade, a barbecue, a mock battle and what was said to be the biggest crowd ever assembled in the county.
But the idea of joining with Huntington persisted, and in 1911 Beale and the other members of the Town Council decided to put the annexation question to a vote of the people. On April 11, 1911, the council met to canvass the results of that vote. The count showed there had been 260 votes cast for the annexation proposal and 70 against it. Whereupon the council declared that henceforth Guyandotte would be a part of the City of Huntington, then adjourned sine die.
