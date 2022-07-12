Sylvester R. Bischoff opened his Bischoff Drug Store in 1936. After Bischoff’s death, new owner W.E. Turner initially retained the Bischoff name on the store but ultimately changed the name to Turner’s. The store closed in the early 1970s.
Editor’s Note: This is the 552nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — The Bischoff Drug Store was founded by Sylvester R. Bischoff (1907-1957), who was born in Steubenville, Ohio, then moved with his family around 1923 from Salem, West Virginia, to Huntington.
His parents opened the Bischoff Glass Company in Huntington at 615 Jackson Ave. Later, they moved their successful art glass business to Culloden, West Virginia.
Young Sylvester worked at the Cunningham Pharmacy on Adams Avenue until he graduated from Huntington High School circa 1925, then earned a pharmacy degree, becoming a partner with James Cunningham in 1929.
In 1934 there were two Cunningham Pharmacy locations — one at 1201 Adams Ave. and the other at 1401 Adams Ave., with the former location being operated by the partnership and the latter being owned by Cunningham only.
In 1936, Bischoff was sole owner of a new pharmacy, built across the street, at 1200 Adams Ave.
After Bischoff’s death, two successive owners (Anne B. Charles, from 1958 to 1961, and W.E. Turner, 1961 to 1968), retained the Bischoff name on the store. But later the name was changed to Turner’s until the early 1970s when the business shut down.
Meanwhile, Cunningham Pharmacy at 1401 Adams Ave. shut down in the late 1980s.
