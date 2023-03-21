In 1975, exactly 100 years after it was robbed, the Bank of Huntington building was jacked up from its foundation, put on wheels and moved from its original location on 3rd Avenue to the nearby Heritage Station historical complex.
Photo courtesy Special Collections, Marshall University Library
Editor’s Note: This is the 488th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
The first bank to open in the new town of Huntington was the Bank of Huntington. Chartered in July of 1875, it was housed in a small brick building on the north side of 3rd Avenue just east of 12th Street. Peter Cline Buffington, the first mayor of Huntington, and four other businessmen organized the bank. Buffington served as the bank’s first president but was almost immediately succeeded as president by cashier John Hooe Russel.
Russel played an important part in one of the young town’s most exciting episodes. He was returning from lunch on Sept. 7, 1875, when he saw two armed men rushing from the bank. They joined two other men and the four of them galloped out of town, shouting and waving their hats in the air.
Realizing what had happened, Russel rushed into the bank, grabbed a shotgun and quickly mounted his horse to give chase to the gang of bandits.
The robbers had made a clean getaway from West Virginia, but one was later fatally wounded in a shootout with lawmen in Kentucky and another was captured in Tennessee. Tried and convicted, he spent 14 years in the West Virginia Penitentiary at Moundsville. The other two robbers successfully eluded capture.
From that time forward, local legend has linked the Huntington robbery with the “James Gang” and/or the “Younger brothers.” Most western historians, however, scoff at that notion.
In 1975, exactly 100 years after it was robbed, the Bank of Huntington building was jacked up from its foundation, put on wheels and moved from its original location on 3rd Avenue to the nearby Heritage Station historical complex. Still standing, the old building has over the years been home to a variety of businesses.
