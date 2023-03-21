The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In 1975, exactly 100 years after it was robbed, the Bank of Huntington building was jacked up from its foundation, put on wheels and moved from its original location on 3rd Avenue to the nearby Heritage Station historical complex.

 Photo courtesy Special Collections, Marshall University Library

Editor’s Note: This is the 488th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

The first bank to open in the new town of Huntington was the Bank of Huntington. Chartered in July of 1875, it was housed in a small brick building on the north side of 3rd Avenue just east of 12th Street. Peter Cline Buffington, the first mayor of Huntington, and four other businessmen organized the bank. Buffington served as the bank’s first president but was almost immediately succeeded as president by cashier John Hooe Russel.

