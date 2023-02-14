Editor’s Note: This is the 483rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Drew Pearson (1897-1969) was one of the best-known American journalists of his day, noted for his widely-read syndicated newspaper column and his popular program on NBC Radio.
When World War II ended, much of Europe was devastated. Its cities lay in ruins and literally millions of people were starving. Touring Europe after the war, Pearson noted that Russia was being lauded for sending a few carloads of free grain to Europe. The great fanfare given such meager aid rankled him — and he resolved to do something about it.
Beginning Oct. 11, 1947, Pearson used his column and his radio show to urge Americans to donate food that could be shipped across the Atlantic to the starving people of Europe. The nation enthusiastically responded to Pearson’s plea. Cities formed committees to collect non-perishable foodstuffs for what came to be called the Friendship Train. Just a few weeks after Pearson’s announcement, the Friendship Train began its unprecedented odyssey across America. It was given a star-studded sendoff in Los Angeles and ended in New York with another big celebration.
Although the train itself traveled through only 11 states, every state was able to participate by collecting food and sending it off to meet up with the Friendship Train.
In Huntington, citizens were urged to donate cartons of condensed milk. A dozen donation locations were set up around the city, and the International Nickel Co. bought a full-page newspaper ad listing the locations and urging people to help.
The Chesapeake & Ohio Railway volunteered to transport Huntington’s donated milk to the Friendship Train. On Nov. 25, 1947, a crowd estimated at 1,500 people gathered at the city’s C&O passenger depot to see two boxcars full of milk set off on their way to the Friendship Train. The enormity of the public’s donations forced the Friendship Train to divide into sections. In the end, there wasn’t just one train but three, hauling a total of 270 boxcars, loaded with an estimated $40 million worth of food.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.