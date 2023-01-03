Editor’s note: This is the 477th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes
HUNTINGTON — One of the oldest established, largest and best-known businesses in early Huntington was the three-story furniture and carpet store operated by William Henry Harrison Holswade at 943 and 945 3rd Ave.
Always known by his distinctive triple initials of W.H.H., Holswade came to Huntington in 1873 and first worked as assistant postmaster for two-and-a-half years before buying out a business operated by E.E. Randall. At first he operated the store in partnership with J.H. Poage, but he bought out Poage’s interest two years later.
An 1897 newsletter published by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad published an article profiling a number of Huntington businessmen. The article described Holswade as “one of the most prominent and successful merchants of the city.”
It was common at that time for furniture dealers to also supply coffins. Thus, Holswade was both an undertaker and trained embalmer. The C&O newsletter noted that he carried “all grades of caskets, from the cheapest to the very best, and is a most skillful and experienced embalmer.”
Holswade was a member of the Huntington Board of Trade (the predecessor organization that would become the Huntington Chamber of Commerce) and was a past Grand Commander of the Knights Templar.
In 1890 he built a large home on the northwest corner of 5th Avenue and 11th Street. The imposing house’s architect is unknown. In 1974, the Holswade home was one of several structures demolished to make way for construction of a new building for the First Huntington National Bank. Today that building houses the J.P. Morgan Chase bank.
When W.H.H. Holswade died in the early 1900s, the furniture business was continued by his son, J.F. Holswade, until 1915, when he leased the 3rd Avenue building to the S.S. Kresge dime store.
