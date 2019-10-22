The Old Library.JPG
Buy Now

File photo/Herald-Dispatch Customers seated at tables on the mezzanine of The Old Library restaurant had a good view of the main floor below.

 File photo/Herald-Dispatch

Editor’s Note: This is the 310th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — In 1980, the Cabell County Public Library moved into a new modern building erected just the 9th Street Plaza from its original vintage 1903 home.

At first the fate of the library’s old building was uncertain. The building was built with a gift from steel tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This meant that, while the interior could be altered as any new owner wished, there were sharp restrictions on any changes to the building’s historic exterior.

Enter a group of investors from Columbus, Ohio, who saw a bright future for the former library. Their idea? Transform the building into a restaurant. The Cabell County Library Board sold them the building for $185,000, and The Old Library restaurant opened in April 1982.

Co-owner Gary Gitlitz told the Herald-Dispatch that he and his partners had invested $150,000 in turning the former library into a restaurant.

The restaurant still looked much like a library, with books and shelves here and there. With seating for 180 customers, it included a bar, lounge area and game room. The bar was constructed as a square island in the middle of the main floor. Above the sofas in the lounge area was a mezzanine with tables and chairs. The lunch menu featured subs and other sandwiches, salads and pizza. The dinner menu included steak and seafood.

Initially, the restaurant attracted its fair share of customers, but ultimately it proved unsuccessful and was forced to close its doors. Since 1985, the building has been the home of Huntington Junior College.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.