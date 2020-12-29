Essential reporting in volatile times.

The Patterson house, which once stood at 5th Avenue and 7th Street, was designed by talented Huntington architect Edwin N. Alger.

Editor’s Note: This is the 372nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

HUNTINGTON — During the 1890s and on into the new century, Edwin N. Alger was one of the city’s most prolific architects. He partnered with fellow architect James B. Stewart in designing the handsome Carnegie Library. After establishing his own firm, he designed the old Huntington High School on 8th Street, the First Congregational Church and a number of impressive homes.

Many of the homes Alger designed were in the popular style now called American Foursquare. Large, solid brick structures, they generally had dormered hipped roofs and expansive porches.

A good example is the S.W. Patterson house, which once stood on the southwest corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street, where the WSAZ-TV studios and offices are now located.

Built in 1905, the three-story brick home had an ornate veranda of classical columns and balustrades that supported an extended roof with brackets. The main roof was terra cotta tile. A Flemish-style brick dormer divided the front central gable. All of the windows had stone lintels. The third floor gable that faced 7th Street had a balcony.

S.W. Patterson was a major stockholder in the Consolidated Light & Power Co., which operated Huntington’s first streetcars. In 1946, the Adams family purchased the impressive 5th Avenue home.

In 1953, Mrs. Adams sold the residence to W.L Rupe, who converted it to a nursing home. It was demolished in November 1961.

