Editor’s Note: This is the 551st in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1887, brothers W.M. and R.S. Prindle moved to Huntington from their native Fairfield County, Ohio.
In 1889, the two brothers formed W.M. Prindle & Co. and opened a furniture store at 905-07 3rd Ave. They built a large building with an ornate cornice that was removed long ago and an entrance along 9th Street that featured Queen Anne Regency Bay windows.
The business prospered to the point the firm claimed to be the largest furniture dealer in West Virginia. The brothers also opened furniture stores in Charleston, W.Va., and Portsmouth, Ohio.
In 1911, W.M. Prindle sold his shares of the furniture company to R.S. Prindle, who continued to operate it until 1922.
John Graham McCrory opened his first “five and dime” store in Scottsdale, Pennsylvania, in 1882. It’s said that Huntington’s McCrory’s store, which replaced the Prindle store on 3rd Avenue, was one of the earliest opened as the company rapidly expanded, eventually growing to 1,300 stores. The McCrory’s chain went bankrupt in the early 1990s.
In recent years, Dr. Joseph B. Touma has purchased and painstakingly restored a number of downtown Huntington buildings, including the Prindle-McCrory building.
