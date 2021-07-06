Editor’s note: This is the 399th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Surely the best-remembered tenant of the building on the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 10th Street is The Style Shop, an upscale women’s shop that moved there after its original store, located just across 4th Avenue, was destroyed in a fire.
The first tenant of the five-story building built in 1903 was a store operated by John W. Valentine. Later it housed the Day & Night Bank and was known as the Day & Night Building. (At a time when banks typically closed at 3 p.m., the Day & Night Bank stayed open until 10p.m., hence its odd name.)
The Huntington National Bank acquired and closed the bank in 1919, but the structure continued to be called the Day & Night Building. By the 1950s it was called the Ritter Building. Over the years, its upper flowers housed a number of professional offices while its first floor was home to a variety of businesses. In the 1940s it was occupied by Cole Optical. That was before The Style Shop moved in.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, The Style Shop was established in 1945 and went out of business in 1978. A Burger King restaurant then moved in and operated the first-floor space for about 10 years. Later the building was briefly occupied by an Intelos cell phone store. It’s been totally vacant for a number of years.