Editor’s note: This is the 415th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In the late 1940s and 1950s, Huntington had more than a half dozen neighborhood movie houses, including the Waco Theater, which Ray Tinsley briefly operated at 3028 Piedmont Road in Westmoreland.
Typically, neighborhood theaters showed what were known as “second-run” features, films that had been released two or three years earlier and now were being shown in theaters again, generally at bargain prices.
Thus, the first movie that Tinsley showed at his new theater when he opened it on Aug. 24, 1947, was “Home in Indiana,” a romantic comedy that had been released by 20th Century Fox in 1944. The film starred Walter Brennan, a reliable screen actor who got his start in the 1920s and went on performing into the 1970s. The film also marked the debut of Jeanne Crain, who went on to film stardom.
In an advertisement published in the Sunday Herald-Advertiser on the day the Waco opened, Tinsley boasted that his new theater had the “latest RCA sound equipment” and the “world’s finest projection equipment.”
In their history of the Westmoreland neighborhood, “The Gate to Westmoreland,” Dr. Willard J. Daniels Jr. and Paul N. Fulks wrote: “The Waco Theater had a relatively short life … but it did provide a neat place for a Saturday matinee or Friday night date spot for older teenagers.”
Tinsley also built and operated Ray’s Dairy Bar, which, as Daniels and Fulks noted, was “a popular place for the kids of Westmoreland to gather after games, movies or just hang out.”
In the early 1950s, the Waco was pressed into service as an improvised stage for Vinson High School musical productions.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.