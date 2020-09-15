Editor’s Note: This is the 357th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — Chester Park Tinsley was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1901. His family moved to Huntington, and he graduated from the old Huntington High School in 1921.
He was employed by a mining equipment manufacturer based in Huntington from 1922 to 1927 and was assistant director of the Huntington Community Chest (the predecessor of today’s United Way) in 1928 and 1929.
In 1930, he became a salesman for the Cream Top Dairy Co. and later was sales manager for Huntington’s Kennedy Dairy. He resigned to start his own creamery business in 1935.
Tinsley’s Sunrise Creamery was located at 1514 Norway Ave., beside what was then the Huntington State Hospital and across the road from Spring Hill Cemetery.
The Tinsley milk bottles were instantly recognizable, as they displayed a logo of a beaming sunrise along with a greeting: “Good Morning and Good Health.” Today, they’re highly collectible.
In 1945, Tinsley sold his creamery business to Wendell K. Porter, who moved it to 429 6th St. West. Porter retained the sunrise logo.
Then, Dicky’s Dairy moved their retail operation into the Norway Avenue building, while continuing to operate their dairy farm on Davis Creek Road.
Circa 1948, Tinsley moved to Lexington to open a dairy equipment business. He then moved to Texas and finally to Florida, where he died in 1990 at age 89. An animal hospital now occupies the Norway Avenue site of Tinsley’s Sunrise Dairy.