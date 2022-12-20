Editor’s note: This is the 475th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
‘Tis the season — and that means Christmas beer.
The brewing of beer is as old as civilization itself. The first beer in the world was brewed by the ancient Chinese around the year 7000 B.C. In the west, however, the process recognized as beer brewing began in Mesopotamia at the Godin Tepe settlement, now in modern-day Iran, between 3500 and 3100 B.C.
In pre-Christian Scandinavia, the Vikings would brew dark, malty winter beers to honor Norse gods and the winter solstice. Scandinavian immigrants to the United States brought with them their brewing techniques and their esteem for brown, wintery Christmas beers.
Meanwhile, countries throughout Europe created their own versions of winter beer. Stella Artois, today’s popular Belgian beer, actually debuted as a Christmas beer in 1926. The word “Stella” was intended to commemorate the Christmas star.
The Fesenmeir family began brewing beer in Huntington in 1899. Their brewery survived a disastrous fire in 1905 and the flood of 1913, but it couldn’t survive the state of West Virginia’s enactment of Prohibition in 1914 — five years before the rest of the country. Unable to continue operating as a brewery, the Madison Avenue plant was converted into a meat-packing business.
Sensing that Prohibition was soon to be lifted, the Fesenmeirs took a gamble and began brewing and stockpiling beer. On May 5, 1934, the first day that beer could again be legally sold, the company had 250,000 gallons ready for the thirsty Huntington area.
Today, there’s no way of knowing if the Fesenmeirs offered a Christmas beer in their earliest years, but they certainly did so after Prohibition was lifted, identifying its bottles with a label depicting a traditional winter scene.
