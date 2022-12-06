On Dec. 7, 1939, the towboat J.C. Rawn was tied up on the Ohio River at 20th Street in Huntington when one of its three boilers exploded. The entire front end of the boat was blown away. The blast killed three crewmen and badly burned several others.
Editor’s note: This is the 473rd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — During the steamboat era on the river, boiler explosions were a constant threat.
Built at Jeffersonville, Indiana, in 1911, the 135-foot-long sternwheeler was originally named the H.S. Chamberlain and later renamed the Weber. It was purchased by E.V. Rawn of the River Dredging Co. in 1931.
On Feb. 13, 1937, she ended up in a cornfield when she went ashore opposite Gallipolis Ohio, during high water. Two other towboats, the Iroquois and Fairplay, tried to free her but were unable to do so. When the river fell, she was left stranded. Owner Rawn had a series of earth ponds built and so was able to get her back in the river by piloting her from pond to pond.
On Dec. 4, 1988, the 130-pound bell of the J.C. Rawn was found partially buried in the sand and gravel of the river bottom by divers and salvaged by diver Charlie Carroll, who hung the bell in his Huntington dive shop.
