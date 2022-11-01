Editor’s Note: This is the 468th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
On Oct. 1, 1948, a crowd estimated at 10,000 or more people thronged to Huntington’s Chesapeake & Ohio Railway passenger depot to hear President Harry S. Truman speak.
As vice president, Truman, a Democrat, had assumed the presidency after the 1945 death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1948, when he campaigned for election to a full term as president, he found himself locked in a tough battle with his Republican opponent, New York Gov. Thomas Dewey. Most political experts expected Dewey to win.
The embattled Truman fought back by crisscrossing the nation by train, delivering brief “whistle stop” speeches from the official presidential rail car at the end of his train. During his marathon campaign, Truman’s train traveled a total of more than 28,000 miles, enabling him to deliver more than 250 speeches like that in Huntington.
The Truman train arrived in Huntington from Kentucky 45 minutes late. He spoke briefly and brought out First Lady Bess Truman and daughter Margaret, introducing them to the cheering crowd.
In a 13-minute appearance, Truman also warmly endorsed Matthew M. Neely, who was seeking a U.S. Senate seat from West Virginia.
“If you people don’t elect Matt Neely to the Senate, you don’t know which side your bread is buttered on,” Truman said. Neely then responded by slapping the president on the back and saying, “And if you folks don’t vote for this man, you won’t have any bread to put butter on.”
Despite the predictions of the experts, Truman defeated Dewey on Election Day. And Neely, too, won his race, beginning his third non-consecutive term in the Senate, where he continued to serve until his death in 1958.
