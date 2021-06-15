Editor’s note: This is the 396th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
UNTINGTON — A native of Germany, Samuel Gideon came to Huntington in 1872 and opened a clothing store, believed to have been the city’s first. Around 1915, Gideon commissioned the construction of a new building to house his clothing business. He hired Edwin Alger, one of early Huntington’s best-known architects, who designed a handsome three-story building erected on the southwest corner of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street.
Following Gideon’s death in 1923, the store building was sold to the W.T. Grant Co., a nationwide chain of mass-merchandise shops founded by William Thomas Grant.
Grant established his first “25-cent variety store” in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1906, and went on to build one of the nation’s largest retail chains. By the time Grant died in 1972 at age 96, his chain of stores had grown to almost 1,200.
Huntington’s W.T. Grant store initially occupied one storefront within the Gideon Building, while Mangel’s, a women’s clothing store, occupied the adjacent space. Around 1950, however, Grant’s expanded to occupy the entire ground floor space of the building. Grant’s also covered many of the building’s original windows with giant wood panels in an attempt to give it a more modern facade.
Grant’s occupied the Gideon Building until around 1976, when the company declared bankruptcy.
In 1978, Amsbary & Johnson Clothiers moved into the Gideon Building from its former location at 321 10th St. When Johnson retired during the early 1940s, Amsbary kept Johnson’s name on the store, though it was more often referred to simply as Amsbary’s. After Jake Amsbary’s death in 1986, his sons operated the store until it shut down a few years later.
In 1992, the Gideon Building was purchased by Dr. Joseph Touma, who restored the historic structure to its original appearance. Today, it’s occupied by a cellphone store and a number of professional offices.