Editor’s Note: This is the 448th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In 1932, Indiana lawyer Wendell Willkie unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president. He lost the nomination to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who went on to win the election.
Willkie was a hard-hitting opponent of President Roosevelt’s New Deal polices. In 1939, he even switched parties and the following year saw the Republicans choose him to run against FDR, who was seeking an unprecedented third term.
Traveling tirelessly during his 1940 campaign, Willkie spoke in countless communities large and small, often drawing enormous crowds. Speaking from the front steps of Huntington City Hall on Oct. 29, only days before the election, he drew an estimated 43,000 listeners, said to be the biggest crowd in the city’s history.
Beginning that morning, members of the huge audience flocked to Huntington from southern West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. Nearly 300 law enforcement officers — members of the Huntington Police Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and visiting officers loaned from nearby towns — were on duty to keep order.
Willkie traveled to Huntington aboard a special Chesapeake & Ohio Railway train. Earlier in the day, both the C&O and the Norfolk & Western (N&W) operated special trains to bring rally goers to Huntington. Arriving 30 minutes late for his scheduled 4 p.m. address, the candidate was greeted by 3,000 people at the C&O station. There he joined a short parade that made its way to City Hall. An estimated crowd of 5,000 people lined the parade route. At least half a dozen downtown stores closed for the afternoon so their employees could attend the big event.
On Election Day, Roosevelt easily defeated Willkie by 5 million votes. And despite the record-setting Huntington crowd that turned out to see and hear Willkie, FDR carried Cabell County by a vote of 27,806 to Willkie’s 20,273.
