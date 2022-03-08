Editor’s Note: This is the 434th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — In the 1890s, downtown Huntington welcomed a new business when Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing opened a maintenance and repair facility for big motors and other electrical equipment.
Located at today’s site of the Mountain Health Arena, the Westinghouse facility was inundated by the historic 1937 Ohio River flood. After the flood, the company decided to relocate away from the river and so built a large brick building at 1029 7th Ave.
Over the years, Westinghouse opened similar facilities across the nation, with the Huntington operation serving as the “pilot plant” or model for the others. For decades, it served coal mines, railroads, steel mills, chemical plants and other industries.
In 1986, Westinghouse sold most of its apparatus repair business to Atlanta, Georgia-based Eastern Electric Apparatus Repair Co., which built a 10,000-square-foot addition to the 7th Avenue building.
In 1995, Eastern was sold to Chicago-based Grand Eagle Services. In 2001, Grand Eagle filed for bankruptcy, and the following year saw the Huntington facility sold to Magnetech Industrial Services of Massillon, Ohio, a recognized leader in the repair, service and supply of electrical equipment, including essential components of railroad locomotives.
In 2012, Magnetech, aided by the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, moved from its 7th Avenue home to new quarters at 501 8th Ave.
