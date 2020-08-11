Editor’s Note: This is the 352nd in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — On January 21, 1902, Herman Wild and H.O. Boette, who came to Huntington from Parkersburg, purchased from Floyd C. Crider a drug store that Crider had operated in the Florentine Hotel building on the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 9th Street.
The two men paid $750 for the business and all its contents — counters, showcases, a prescription case, shelving, an electric fan, light fixtures, screens, an awning, window shades, a cash register, a linoleum floor covering, bottles and boxes, prescription drugs, other medicines, toilet articles, cigars, cigarettes and various other items of merchandise.
In 1921, when they were displaced from the Florentine Hotel building, they moved their store across the street to 405 9th St., next door to the Hotel Farr (later to be renamed the Hotel Governor Cabell).
In 1936, Herman Wild bought out his partner’s interest, and the business was renamed Wild’s Drug Store.
Ten years later, Wild sold the store to Harry Thompson, a pharmacist who had been working for him for many years.
Thompson retained the Wild’s Drug Store name. Similarly, when George W. Campbell took over the business in the mid-1960s, it was still known as Wild’s Drug Store.
A fixture in downtown Huntington for nearly 70 years, Wild’s Drug Store was last listed in the Huntington City Directory in 1969.