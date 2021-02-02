Editor’s Note: This is the 377th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
HUNTINGTON — When the United States joined World War II after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the global flow of raw materials was disrupted. Basic commodities such as rubber and cloth immediately became precious and valuable to the war effort.
Scrap drives were organized in communities across the country, including Huntington, encouraging citizens to contribute their old tires to make new jeep tires, their old clothing to make cleaning rags, their nylon and silk stockings to make parachutes, and their leftover cooking fat to make explosives.
One of the most vital materials to collect was scrap metal. A single medium tank required 18 tons of it, and a single Navy ship hundreds more.
Huntington conducted a number of scrap metal drives during the war years (1941-1945). After each drive the collected metal was put on display in the 800 block of 5th Avenue, then known as Government Square because the area was home to Huntington City Hall, the U.S. Post Office and the Cabell County Courthouse (located just across 8th Street).
Scrap metal drives became competitive, almost frenzied affairs, as communities vied to out-contribute each other. People were encouraged to imagine their household items being transformed into armor and weaponry for their soldiers and sailors in harm’s way. Ultimately, the effect of these scrap metal drives on actual war production was marginal at best. Their true value was in galvanizing citizen morale, instilling a sense of patriotic unity and making everyone feel a part of the war effort.