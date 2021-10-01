HUNTINGTON — Each October since 2014, the Mamm & Glam event has served underprivileged women and women experiencing homelessness. These at-risk women have a day to themselves to get pampered, with hairstylists, nail technicians, massage therapists and more, while also getting free mammograms and screenings important to their health.
As the founder of the Mamm & Glam event, Missy Clagg Morrison’s goal is to help women in need, and her heart has always been in helping others.
“The event is always a success in that the ladies experience an afternoon of extravagant love and service,” Morrison said. “To see their beauty unveiled is indescribably special, and lots of hugs and happy tears occur, on both the giving and receiving sides of the services.”
Morrison, director of development and community engagement at Harmony House, started the Mamm & Glam event, partially inspired after a cousin died from breast cancer and after her mother’s cancer diagnosis. She is passionate about building relationships with women in need, increasing community engagement and putting the health of underprivileged women first.
“Raising awareness and helping to provide screenings are personal to me,” Morrison said. “In 2000, I lost my cousin, Amy, to breast cancer. She was 29. Several years later, my mom was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. To date, she continues to take medication to keep her in remission. Almost every family I know has a similar story. The two of them and their courageous fight against breast cancer inspired Mamm & Glam, which continues the important work of raising awareness while ensuring that our most vulnerable ones get their annual screenings.”
Made possible through the Good Samaritan Fund, donations and volunteers, to ensure women don’t incur costs, the Mamm & Glam event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, and 15 women will participate, all registered from within through Harmony House and depending on eligibility.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how some parts of the Mamm & Glam event occur, the mission is the same.
“In 2020, we didn’t hold the full-scale event, but still scheduled the women’s mammogram appointments,” Morrison said. “This year, we’re doing a slightly modified version again: mammograms but also giving a bag of beauty products. It’s our eighth annual Mamm & Glam.”
Normally, the event includes serving lunch to the women and having volunteers help with their pampering, games and giveaways. This year, they are still able to provide information on breast self-examinations, host women’s health topic discussions and provide participants with a bag of beauty products at the end of the afternoon. Morrison posts on Harmony House’s social media about items that can be donated for the goodie bags, such as makeup, nail polish, hair accessories, toiletries, jewelry and more.
The Mamm & Glam event is a community-sponsored event, Morrison said. From their partners, including Cabell Huntington Hospital, CHH Breast Health Center and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, to private donors, it’s a “culmination of concern” that these women of mammogram age who are at risk get their annual screenings during an afternoon that’s just for them.
“While I know many of the donors, there are some that I’ve never met personally who sign up each year and ship items to ensure the ladies have a day that reminds them of their beauty and worth,” Morrison said. “It’s amazing to see it all come together. We can’t hold a full-scale event like in previous years, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of donors. There’s an immediate sponsorship of the items I list on social media, and this year, we were also the recipient of the firefighters of Huntington, West Virginia’s, breast cancer T-shirt sale, and they gifted us with funds to help out as well.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 255,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in U.S. women annually, and nearly 42,000 women die each year. But for women experiencing homelessness, obtaining health care, especially preventative care, can be challenging due to a lack of insurance, discomfort in going to the doctor or transportation — and without a permanent address or phone, maintaining continuity for labs and follow-up care can be difficult, Morrison said. Mamm & Glam works to remove these barriers.
“Regular screenings including mammograms can identify and lead to treatment at the earliest stages when it is easier to treat and lower the risk of dying from breast cancer,” she said. “The screenings are provided through the Breast Health Center’s Good Samaritan Fund at no cost to our clients. Harmony House staff register and provide transportation to the event, and the Cancer Center is closed to the public that afternoon. Further, the radiologist reads the films while the ladies are onsite, in case additional testing, such as an ultrasound, is needed.”
While October is a busy month at the Breast Health Center, Mamm & Glam is strategically planned then to raise awareness within the community and because the staff and mammogram techs understand the significance and impact to the at-risk women they’re serving that day, Morrison said.
“Their commitment to ensuring the ladies are comfortable and receive excellent care is so precious to see,” she said. “It reminds me that no matter our job title, our duties can be carried out as ministry to others.”
Morrison started in her position at Harmony House on June 1 of this year, but she has spent the past decade volunteering at the organization — as well as other agencies serving those experiencing homelessness and in recovery — and serving on the board. After talking with Harmony House director Amanda Coleman about a new position for developers, Morrison’s career path changed.
“We started talking about the things that are more in line with my calling, and to be able to shift from not just using my lunch hour, evenings and weekends to be able to do volunteer efforts. My passion is to be able to do that as my job,” she said. “And in the discussions, we decided we could also include community engagement in that (role) because that’s one of my passions and strengths. We talked about it and what that might look like for several months to be able to make sure I would be the best fit and I would be able to do everything they need me to do, and I was just so excited to be able to accept the position.”
Her job responsibilities include fundraising, event planning, social media and helping with donations. Morrison is continuously inspired by her co-workers, who have encouraged and supported her since she started her job.
“I am able to post things to celebrate when we get people housed or if we need something for the drop-in shelter,” she said. “To be able to be here and have my finger on the pulse of our needs and our news and then to be able to communicate that, it’s been a steep learning curve, but I love it. I work with the most amazing people, our leadership team all the way across to the people who are front line and street outreach. We have the most compassionate staff. It’s just amazing to see how they do what they do with such compassion and such care and how respectfully they treat our clients.”
Morrison is in the preliminary stages of planning a cervical cancer screening event in January that would work similarly to Mamm & Glam.