HUNTINGTON — Breast cancer can affect men and women of all ages, from all backgrounds, in all situations.
According to the American Cancer Society, so far this year there have been more than 1,600 cases of female breast cancer in West Virginia alone.
Still, one of the biggest factors in determining risk for breast cancer is having close relatives — like a mother, sister or father — who has been diagnosed.
Dr. Diane Krutzler, a Marshall Health surgeon at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and an assistant professor at Marshall University, said the chance of a breast cancer diagnosis from a genetic mutation is dependent upon the age the relative was diagnosed.
“If the patient’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at less than age 50, there is about an 8 to 10% chance. But we do see a higher incidence of genetic mutations in patients who have early onset, or aggressive breast cancer. In those patients, their risk can go up as high as 80% if they have a known genetic mutation,” she said.
She said if the patient has close family members who were younger, or under 50 when they were diagnosed, they may have a risk of breast cancer that is greater than 20%.
However, there are many other factors that may lead to breast cancer other than genetic mutation.
Krutzler said weight is currently being studied as a risk for breast cancer. This is because the body stores estrogen in fat cells.
Women who are overweight may have more fat cells that store estrogen, meaning their estrogen levels are increased. This will ultimately increase the patients’ risk of breast cancer.
Although this risk is still being studied, and there is no scale for how much a patient may be at risk, she said the general finding is that, the higher the BMI, the higher the stores of estrogen and the higher the chances are of getting breast cancer.
Krutzler said the risk of having breast cancer from high stores of estrogen may lessen after someone has children.
“Each time you’re carrying a baby, it lowers your estrogen exposure and lessens your chance of breast cancer,” she said. “Breastfeeding is also very protective. I encourage all women to breastfeed their babies, and that actually decreases their chance of getting breast cancer.”
Beyond that, she said people who have late menopause, are on hormonal birth control or are using postmenopausal hormone replacement therapies may also be at an increased risk for breast cancer.
Smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol or having a lower socio-economic level with less access to health care may also increase the risk for breast cancer.
“Our patient population that’s of a lower socioeconomic level also tend to live in some higher risk areas where they might have more environmental exposures,” she said.
Krutzler said Cabell Huntington Hospital offers help for patients in need of financial assistance for mammograms and MRIs to detect breast cancer. Cabell Huntington’s financial counselors can be reached by calling 304-526-6099 304-526-6344.
In general, Krutzler said screenings may be performed on patients 40 and older to detect early stage breast cancer, although breast cancer in young patients may occur. If the patient’s risk is calculated at over 20%, they may start screening to detect early signs of breast cancer.
Postmenopausal breast cancer usually peaks around age 60.
People may perform breast exams on themselves before seeing a health provider by first looking at themselves in the mirror with their arms at their sides, checking the breast for any contour changes, changes to the nipple or nipple discharge. Then, they should raise their arms over their head to check for masses underneath the skin.
If nothing is visible below the skin, they should feel around the breast in circles for firm or irregular-feeling areas or skin dimpling.
“Any abnormality that’s felt in the breast, whether you think it’s going to be something or not should be checked out because honestly, you can’t tell completely from a physical exam whether something is cancerous or not.
“The earlier the cancer can be discovered and treated, the better the prognosis and the better overall survival for the patient. A lot of women with early-stage breast cancer have an overall survival of 97% to 98%, which is huge compared to other cancers that are out there, so we want to see them early, and we want to treat them early,” she said.
Krutzler said breast cancer patients should know that it is not a death sentence, and that early treatment is the key.
She said, first and foremost, patients should be comfortable talking to their health care providers about any aspect of the breast or possible risk factors.
Men also make up 1% of patients with breast cancer and should contact their health provider if they notice any signs.