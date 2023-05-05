HUNTINGTON — Free summer pathway programs at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine help high school and undergraduate students decide if a career in medicine is right for them and prepare them for application to medical school.
The Health Care Pathways Initiative will run from Monday, June 5 to Thursday, June 29. HCPI is a four-week residential experience on the Marshall University campus that gives high school students from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky a glimpse into the care setting and structure of STEM workplaces, including those in science, research, health care, pharmacy, nursing health informatics and engineering. The deadline to register for HCPI is Friday, May 12. Apply at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/diversity-inclusion/programs/.
HCPI is a UNITE program funded by the Army Educational Outreach Program and The Technology Student Association, a Walgreens Diversity Grant, Marshall Health and the Schools of Medicine and Pharmacy and Mountain Health Network.
Project PREMED will be held from Monday, July 17, to Friday, July 21. This program offers an opportunity for undergraduate ethnic minority students to explore medical school as a career path. Students also gain insights into the processes and preparation required for applying to and attending medical school. Apply now through Tuesday, May 16 at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/diversity-inclusion/programs/.
“HCPI provides immersive experiences that showcase health science and STEM careers students may not have previously considered,” said Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., associate dean for diversity and inclusion at the schools of medicine and pharmacy. “Project PREMED’S faculty, staff and students provide participants with tools to assist them with admission requirements for medical school.”
In addition to the in-person sessions, a Virtual Summer Academy will be held Wednesday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for undergraduate students who are interested in applying to medical school. Topics will include interviewing skills, maximizing study skills, admissions tips from admission committee members and staff, and advice from current medical students.“The Virtual Academy is a great opportunity for freshman students who are just starting their academic careers, as well as students who are farther along and planning to apply to medical school this summer,” said Jennifer Plymale, director of the Byrd Center for Rural Health and associate dean for admissions at the School of Medicine.
The one-day academy is open to West Virginia residents and out-of-state students currently enrolled in a West Virginia public or private accredited college or university. Students must have completed at least 30 college credit hours in order to participate. Register now through Monday, May 8, at https://ruralhealth.marshall.edu/initiatives/college-student-programs/.
There is no cost to participate in any of these programs. For more information about HCPI or Project PREMED, contact Campbell by phone at 304-691-1607 or by e-mail at campbels@marshall.edu. For additional details about the Virtual Summer Academy, reach Amber Vance at by phone at 304-691-1184 or by email at elkins34@marshall.edu.
