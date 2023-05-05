The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Free summer pathway programs at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine help high school and undergraduate students decide if a career in medicine is right for them and prepare them for application to medical school.

The Health Care Pathways Initiative will run from Monday, June 5 to Thursday, June 29. HCPI is a four-week residential experience on the Marshall University campus that gives high school students from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky a glimpse into the care setting and structure of STEM workplaces, including those in science, research, health care, pharmacy, nursing health informatics and engineering. The deadline to register for HCPI is Friday, May 12. Apply at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/diversity-inclusion/programs/.

