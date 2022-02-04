When it comes to living a heart-healthy lifestyle, what you choose to put into your body makes a difference. Knowing how to shop for the groceries that are the healthiest for you can help you stay the course of eating foods that are good for your heart.
What I tell people when they ask how to eat healthy is to start with smart shopping. Shop the perimeter of the grocery store. All of the fresh items are located along the outside aisles. Items such as fruits and vegetables, eggs, dairy and meats are always located where there is electricity to help keep them fresh. Items in the middle aisles have more preservatives to keep them on the shelves longer.
Here are a few other tips to help you find healthier options while shopping:
Read labels on products before you buy them. Even foods you may think are healthy could contain high amounts of sodium, saturated fat and added sugars.
Choose frozen, canned or dried produce when fresh isn’t available or practical. It not only lasts longer, but offers higher nutritional value than canned options. However, be cautious of frozen fruits and vegetables with sauces that add more sodium and calories. When buying canned items, read the labels to stay clear of heavy syrups that have unwanted amounts of sugar.
Choose whole-grain foods. Again, reading the labels on foods before you buy can make a big difference on the nutrition you gain from a product. Look for the word “whole-grain” as the first ingredient in a product.
Look for the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark as a way to identify a product that has been certified by the American Heart Association to meet specific nutritional requirements. The Heart-Check is a quick way to find healthy options and take the guesswork out of comparing nutrition facts on the labels.
The bottom line is to take your time at the grocery store, make a list and stick with it and never go to the store on an empty stomach. That often results in impulse buying and poor food choices.
At Huntington’s Kitchen, people come to learn, cook and experience everything that well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Our mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking. To learn more about healthy eating and to view upcoming cooking classes at the Kitchen, visit www.huntingtons-kitchen.org.
Chef Marty Emerson is the manager of Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
