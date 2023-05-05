May is National Nurses Month, 31 days of recognition, appreciation and celebration of America’s 4.4 million-plus registered nurses.
For 2023, the American Nurses Association has designated “You Make a Difference” as its theme to honor the professionals in the nursing field and commend the widespread impact they have in their communities through their knowledge, service, range of skills, and above-and-beyond dedication.
National Nurses Week begins on Saturday, May 6, also observed as National Nurses Day, and continues through Friday, May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, distinguished as the founder of modern nursing, and the annual date of International Nurses Day.
The efforts to create an annual recognition of nurses in the United States were seeded 70 years ago when Dorothy Sutherland of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare sent a proposal to President Dwight D. Eisenhower to proclaim a Nurse Day in October of the following year.
The proclamation never came to pass, but National Nurse Week was observed from Oct. 11-16, 1954, which corresponded to the 100th anniversary of Nightingale’s mission to Crimea.
A bill to formally create a National Nurse Week was introduced in Congress in 1955. Again, no action was taken.
The proposal didn’t emerge again until 1972, when the House of Representatives presented a proposal to President Richard Nixon to proclaim a National Registered Nurse Day. No proclamation was made.
In 1974, the International Council of Nurses proclaimed that May 12 would be recognized as International Nurse Day. Later that year, Nixon issued a proclamation for a National Nurses Week.
Eight years later, the American Nursing Association and related organizations supported a resolution initiated by New Mexico nurses to designate May 6, 1982, as National Recognition Day for Nurses.
The ANA’s board of directors also acknowledged May 6, 1982, as National Nurses Day. President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation on March 25, proclaiming May 6 as National Recognition Day for Nurses.
The ANA Board of Directors expanded the recognition celebration of nurses to a week, specifically, May 6 through 12, in 1991. A year later, the board designated May 6 through 12 as the permanent dates of the yearly observance.
The ANA initiated National RN Recognition Day on May 6, 1996, and designated May 8 as National Student Nurses Day in 1997.
Additionally each Wednesday of National Nurses Week is observed as School Nurse Day.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.